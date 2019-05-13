We Cannot Access N5bn Intervention Fund – Miners

Miners in the country have not been able to access the the N5 billion which the federal government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) raised as soft loan facility to assist artisanal and small – scale miners upscale their mining activities for accelerated development of the sector, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

In separate exclusive chats with the president, Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alh. Kabiru Kankara, and the president, Women in Mining (WIM), Janet Adeyemi, in Abuja, both of them confirmed to LEADERSHIP that none of their members had been able to access a dime out of the fund in spite of efforts made by some. This is even as the launching of the fund was almost 2 years now.

LEADERSHIP reports that BoI and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) sealed a N5billion financing pact in August, 2017, under a scheme tagged: “Artisanal and Small-scale Miners Financing Support Fund,” for the development of the mining sector with each contributing half of the sum.

The amount, which is to be disbursed to the miners at a single-digit interest rate of 5 per cent with a repayment period of between one year and five years, is aimed at addressing the funding challenges in the sector.

A certified artisanal miner under the scheme can access between N100,000 and N10 million, while a small-scale miner can access between N10 million and N100 million

And following that, the federal government, through the ministry, has consistently urged interested miners to endeavour to access the fund from BoI where it is domiciled.

But Kankara and Adeyemi said none of the miners who made all the efforts to access it to upscale their mining activities succeeded as a result of the cumbersome conditionalities attached.

“Now government’s eyes are open, and they are having sleepless nights trying to make the mining sector function even at the highest level, and so much money has been pushed into the sector in recent times for equipment, exploration, and others.

“But what has been earmarked for us miners has not reached us yet. Look at what happened in the rice industry; government put billions there, and today, rice is everywhere through local production.

Now rice importation has gone about 70 per cent lower, leaving about 30 per cent to be imported.

“This is what government wants to do in the mining sector. But as it is now, I can guarantee that none of our members have been able to access even N10 out of that fund, even after some tried so hard.

“So the N5 billion intervention they said is with the Bank of Industry is still hanging there. They came up with some conditionalities, very cumbersome, on how to access that fund.”

He said some of their members sweated it out to see if they could access it, but to no avail, not from the bank or the ministry, till date.

“This is very frustrating. In fact if you care to know, some of the conditionalities put forward by the bank include all the equipments that you want to buy and use in the course of your exploration and mining. Most of us have had to go to companies who have them and they gave us invoices which we put together with other documents including C of O, yet, not a single Kobo has been accessed,” lamented Kankara.

On her part, Adeyemi confessed that about three to four members of Women in Mining whom she knows to be the the serious type tried but to no avail.

According to her, implementation was the major problem-a situation she described as an offshoot of the entrenched corruption in the country.

“Look at the conditionalities attached. We hear of the funds everywhere, but they are not seen. Everything is Ok on paper, but no action goes with it.

“If the implementation can be looked into, we can overcome the challenges, especially as regards the fund, at least to a large extent,” she said.