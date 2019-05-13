Why I Came To See PMB – Obiano

Anambra State governor, Willy Obiano has explained reasons why he came to see President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the governor said he came to congratulate the president on his reelection and update him on the federal government projects that are ongoing in Anambra.

He specifically cited the Second Niger Bridge, which he noted is going according to plan.

Obiano also said he sought the president’s support in appointments- ministerial, ambassadorial, parastatals.

He said “well, I called the president real time when he won the election and this is the first time I am seeing him physically since after that election. So I came to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory.

“That is one, then I gave him update on the federal government projects that are going on in Anambra. For example, Second Niger Bridge, which is going according to plan, work is going on there very well. The minister of Power, Works and Housing and myself were at the sites recently and I came to brief him fully how that work is going as planned.

“Secondly, the road they are doing between Onitsha and Awka -17.5km is going on very well, they have stone-pinch about eight kilometers of that road already and they have asphalted four kilometers already.

” Again, I commended him for that initiative. Initially, people thought it was election fluke but you can see long after the elections those works are still going on very well.

Governor Obiano said he also briefed the President on the social programs in Anambra – the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, NPower, TraderMoni and others.

“We did ask for appointment too in various areas. The president is a good man and he will look at those request dispassionately and handle accordingly,” Obiano added .

On the areas he is asking for support from the president, Obiano said ” we are asking for support in some of the social programs. There are many federal roads in Anambra they have concentrated majorly on the main one now which is Onitsha-Enugu Express Way.

” But we have over seven more dilapidated federal roads in Anambra that have not been touched for over twenty years. Quite honestly, it was under his tenure – under Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) that those raids were made and now he is the fellow fixing them many years after,” he said.