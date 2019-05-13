Why PMB’s 2nd Term Inauguration Will Be Low Key- FG

The federal Government has explained reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration for a second term on May 29,2019, will be a low-key affair.

Minister of information,Lai Mohammed who disclosed this to State House correspondents Monday, said a number of the events slated for the inauguration will now be held during the first observance of June 12 as the National Democracy Day.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in June last year, President Buhari had directed that the nation’s Democracy Day will, henceforth, hold on June 12 of every year as against the current arrangement where the ceremony holds on May 29.

Buhari also honoured the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, with the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

However,the Minister of information, yesterday said the decision to have a low-key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, 8 May 2019.

He added that the country can ill-afford two major celebrations within a two-week interval.

He said, however, that invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

He said the details of the events slated for the two ceremonies will be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 20th in Abuja.

”Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day,the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12,” he said.