3,500 Received Empowerment Tools From ITF In C/River

The industrial training fund (ITF) has distributed starter packs worth millions of naira to 3,500 youths who graduated from training under the national industrial skills development program (NISDP) organized by ITF to enable the youths startup businesses of their own.

Skills received by graduands of the program after undergoing serious training includes tilling, plaster of Paris (POP) catering, Craftsmanship in aluminum fabrication/roofing.

ITF Director General DG, Sir Joseph Ari, charged the beneficiaries of the program not to sell the empowerment tools given to them by ITF to brisk businessmen who may lieu them with cash which can only solve their immediate problems but mortgaged their future.

Ari stated that with the starter packs, graduands of the programme would have no cause to wait to be spoon-fed by any uncle or aunty stressing that all that was needed by the beneficiaries of the items is to begin immediately start up their own businesses in the areas where they have they acquired skills.

In an interview shortly before the wind off of 2018 NISDP ceremony for outgoing graduands, the DG advised them to see the empowerment tools as a steppingstone that can catapult them to greatness rather selling the empowerment materials out for immediate gains.

The ITF director Corporate Planning department Adaeze Okonkwo who represented the director general of ITF charged parents/ guardians not to see their wards involved in hands-on jobs as failures in life but to begin to see hands-on skills as vocations/ real alternatives that could lead to a meaningful life in the future.

Ari stressed that the era where people only put on white shirts with a tie, file jackets and a bundle of credentials and roam the streets to seek for white collar jobs that may not be in existence was over stressing that the perception where people feel that hands-on skills were dirty and a preserve of the illiterate and never-do-well must change.

“Parents and Guardians must therefore encourage their wards to acquire skills.

“I urged every parent to as a matter of fact to begin to see hands-on skills as vocation and real alternatives that could lead to meaningful life” Ari said.

He averred that in line with President Mohammadu Buhari administration’s policy of job/wealth creation to stem the tide of unemployment, ITF decided to trained 300 indigenes of Cross River State among the 3,500 youths to acquire skills in different areas of human endeavor adding that the graduands were made to acquire skills in various trades carefully selected based on potentials to directly impact the economy of the state.

The ITF boss while giving a rundown on achievement made so far in Cross River State stated that within the last two years, ITF, through the

NISDP and other skills acquisition programmes had equipped over 4,500 youths nationwide, with 3,500 from Cross River State with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

“Our commitment to skills acquisition is based on the fact that it is most sustainable solution to combating unemployment, reducing poverty and youth restiveness in Nigeria”

He charged graduands of the programme to be focus, consistent and ensure the knowledge gained throughout the period that they spent with ITF to undergo the rigorous training is not wasted but be put into use so as to reap bountifully from the knowledge gained.

According to Mr. Ogumusor Eliot- Ogban graduand of aluminium fabrication/installation who also benefited with the empowerment tools said, “With the tools, my life is going to witness a tremendous turnaround. I used to do gateman and security work and always shed tears in my quite time until my church member introduced me to ITF where I filled a form and was called to undergo the skill acquisition training without giving a dim”

“Am the happiest man among all graduands gathered here in this field today”. Odumusor -Ogban maintained.

In his remarks representative of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Rural Transformation, Establishment and Training, Calabar Pastor Mrs. Helen Ubom commended the industrial training fund for initiating the programmes and said that the state was happy with the programs of ITF in the state.