NEWS
524,315 Jostle For 3,200 Customs Jobs
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said 524,315 applicants had successfully completed their application process in the ongoing recruitment exercise of 3,200 personnel by the service.
The public relations officer of the service, Mr Joseph Attah disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday.
He said Customes opened a recruitment portal to fill vacancies of 3,200.
No fewer than 800 officers are to be recruited to fill vacancies for Superintendent cadre, while 2,400 are to fill that of Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant cadre.
Attah said a total of 278, 582 applicants applied for the Superintendent cadre while the remaining applicants completed the process for Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.
“A total number of people that registered is 828,333, but not all of them accomplished the process,” he said.
The spokesperson assured that the service would be fair and just in the screening of all the applicants.
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
Dangote’s Sound Warnings To The North
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ardo Urges Sultan, Others To Reject Additional Kano Emirates
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
NNPC To Pay N534bn Debt To Federation Account
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
‘No Monies Missing, Stolen In CBN’
- NEWS24 hours ago
Group To Pressure NASS To Approve Tobacco Regulations
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
PMB Tackling Insecurity Decisively, Says Presidency
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Governors’ Access To LG Funds
- FEATURES22 hours ago
X-raying Rivers’ Joint Committee On Election Violence
- NEWS23 hours ago
‘Fraud Allegations Against NIRSAL Boss Is Political, Misleading’