524,315 Jostle For 3,200 Customs Jobs

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said 524,315 applicants had successfully completed their application process in the ongoing recruitment exercise of 3,200 personnel by the service.

The public relations officer of the service, Mr Joseph Attah disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday.

He said Customes opened a recruitment portal to fill vacancies of 3,200.

No fewer than 800 officers are to be recruited to fill vacancies for Superintendent cadre, while 2,400 are to fill that of Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant cadre.

Attah said a total of 278, 582 applicants applied for the Superintendent cadre while the remaining applicants completed the process for Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

“A total number of people that registered is 828,333, but not all of them accomplished the process,” he said.

The spokesperson assured that the service would be fair and just in the screening of all the applicants.