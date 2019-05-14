CDS Charges Personnel On Synergy As DHQ Commences Training Officers On Joint Campaign

In an effort to build operational capacity in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in collaboration with the British Advisory Training Team (BMATT) has commenced a Joint Campaign Planning Course for selected military and paramilitary officers, including high operational level staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

Inaugurating the Course in Abuja at the Defence Intelligence College, on Monday 13 May 2019, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin, emphasized the need for more effective collaboration among security agencies in tackling insecurity in the country.

A statement by the Acting Director Defence Information Col Onyema Nwachukwu said the Joint Operational Planning Course aims to further promote efficiency in joint operations, as participants are expected to gain in-depth knowledge on campaign planning necessary for joint military operations.

He the statement added that at the end of the course, the participants would be well grounded in the integrated concepts of joint operational planning.

The CDS, who was represented by the Director Campaign Planning, DHQ, Major General Benjamin Ahanotu, said the course will address the various lapses witnessed in previous and ongoing joint operations, especially, in counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

General Olonisakin added that the participants would gain further insight into the principles and processes of joint operational campaign planning.

He noted further “tardiness and inadequate cooperation in joint operational campaign planning,” would also be addressed by the participants during the course.

Speaking on the internal security and peace keeping efforts by the Armed Forces, the CDS said, joint planning was paramount in the ongoing campaigns, which he described as “asymmetric warfare”.

He pointed out “military effort alone, could not restore internal peace and security,” stressing that synergy and collaboration from the police, paramilitary and MDAs was imperative.

Commenting on the training collaboration between Nigeria and United Kingdom, the CDS, commended the efforts of the BMATT towards building the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces in order to address its internal security challenges.

He therefore urged the participants to therefore take full advantage of the course to enhance their knowledge on joint campaign planning.

On his part, the BMATT facilitator, Wing Commander Nick Limb, expressed optimism that the training would stimulate series of discussions, as well as intellectual and mental exercises which would assist Nigeria to tackle security challenges in a more complex environment, given the new trend of insecurity around the globe.

Wing Commander Limb commended the current DHQ leadership for what he described as “bringing together better cooperation and integration between all arms of military, non-military elements, security services and other agencies of government with a view to empowering them on joint campaign planning.

The course which is expected to last for 2 weeks, is the 6th Batch of participants being trained by DHQ in partnership with BMATT.