NEWS
Court Sentences 2 Brothers, Friend To 4 Months In Prison Each For Internet Fraud
A High Court in Ilorin, on Tuesday sentenced two brothers Seun and Abidemi Olaogun and their friend, Ojor Alex to four months in prison for internet fraud.
Justice M. Abdulgafar, sentenced the Olaogun brothers and Alex, after they pleaded guilty to internet fraud.
The sentence followed a plea bargain agreements entered by the convicts with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The EFCC Counsel, Mr Nnaemeka Omewa, had earlier told the court that the convicts were arrested by the anti-graft commission in possession of several fake documents, two laptops and three IPhones.
Omewa said sometime in March, the convicts agreed among themselves to do an illegal act to wit, cheating by impersonation
“They pretended to be one Ava Coles, a white Caucasians female, with a gmail account ava.coles700@gmail.com
“They also pretended to be one Victoria Perkins, a white Caucasian female, with a gmail account victoriaperkins090@gmail.com
“And pretended to be one Rox Anneanne, a white Caucasian female, with a gmail account roxanneanne147@gmail.com,” he said.
The prosecutor said that the convicts committed an offence contrary to sections 95 and 321 of the penal code law and punishable under section 324 of the same law. (NAN)
