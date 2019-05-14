FCTA Begins Demolition Of Abuja Night Clubs

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through its Department of Development Control, yesterday commenced demolition of night clubs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for operating illegally in the territory.

LEADERSHIP gathered that as early as 7am yesterday, officials of the department, accompanied by a joint team of security personnel and its bulldozers had stormed the controversial Caramelo Lounge, a popular strip club in Utako district and within few hours reduced the one-storey building to rubbles.

Briefing newsmen on the exercise, the coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu disclosed that the operators of the night club have contravened the land use of the FCT, hence the demolition.

Shuaibu explained that despite serving quit notices and contravention letters to the operators since 2016, to revert to the original approvals for the building, they have continued to operate nightclub and other commercial activities on the plot.

He added that the demolition exercise also followed the approval by the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, for the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O), of the night club for contravening the provisions of Clause No. 10 of Certificate of Occupancy and Clause 10 of the conveyance letter of building plan.

The coordinator disclosed that the department has also given two weeks ultimatum to another night club, Ibiza Club, situated on plot 686 & 687 Cadastral Zone A03, Garki II, to revert to its designated use or risk demolition.

However, the managing director of Caramelo Lounge, Max Eze, expressed dismay over the demolition exercise, adding that he was given a short period to vacate the property.

Eze, who admitted to have converted the original land use of the building, however said the management of the lounge has been paying millions of naira as annual contravention fee to some officials of the administration.

He noted that the demolition exercise has cost him millions of naira, while many staff of the lounge have equally been rendered jobless.