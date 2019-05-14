Lagos Residents Decry Shoddy Execution Of Road Project

Residents of Agric Road in Egan Igando area of Lagos State under the aegis of Agric Road, Egan-Igando Housing Estate Concerned Residents, have petitioned the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode over the shoddy execution of the Agric Road, which is an access road Egan-Igando Housing Estate in Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The residents In the petition, titled ‘Sub-standard Road Project Execution At Agric Road By Messrs Neesaam Ventures Nigeria Limited,’ the residents appreciated the governor for coming to their rescue after years of agonizing wait for the road project to be awarded.

Mr Ayo Abdul Ganiu, one of the leaders of the residents who signed the petition on behalf of residents told LEADERSHIP that the fear is that if the road is commissioned as it is, it will not last one year and the entire area will return to status quo of bad road, which they suffered for over 25 years before the Ambode administration graciously approved the construction of the road.

He added that the road is strategic to Igando and its environs, but if the road is commissioned as it is, it would amount to serial injustice, as it would not last up to one year before returning to its former state.

They pointed out that despite calling the contractors to order in the shoddy job he has done so far and the many defects in the road construction, he has not only rebuffed them, but has continued without hindrance.

The residents pointed out that the defects that would not make the new road last up to one year include: non-application of bitumen to the sub-surface before laying of asphalt; asphalt laying is not more than one centimeter thick; road width less that 11 metres, a far cry from the 12 metres as stipulated in the bill of quantity; and asphalt surface poorly compacted with poor compactors, thus with little load on the road, it will wear away easily.

Other defects, which LEADERSHIP witnessed when it visited the project site include: drain ducts on the covered drainage higher than the road surface, thus leading to flooding whenever it rains; uneven asphalt lay on the road; and concrete slabs covering openings on the pedestrian walkway are already caving in, thus exposing pedestrians and road users to danger and injuries.