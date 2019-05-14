NEWS
NIS Commences Web-Based Application For Visa-On-Arrival
The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced that it has migrated to a web-based portal for processing of Visa-On-Arrival applications
The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, who made the announcement in a statement said, the migration took effect from Monday, May 13th
Visa on Arrival is a class of short visit visa issued at the port of entry. The facility is available to frequently travelled high net worth investors and intending visitors, who are often unableto obtain visa at the Nigerian Missions/Embassies in their countries.
According to the statement, before the migration to a web-based portal, applicants were expected to forward applications for visa via email or hard copy to the Comptroller General for approval.
James explained that with the web-based regime, applicants would only be required to log onto www.immigration.gov.ng where they could apply for the facility, make payment, and receive approval online.
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
Dangote’s Sound Warnings To The North
Nigeria’s Airlines Record 7,926 Delayed Flights In Q1 2019 – NCAA
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Buhari Meets Ambode, Ortom, El-Rufa’I, Emefiele
- AFRICA19 hours ago
Zimbabwe Begins Power Cuts
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
MAP: Turbo Energy To Meter 280,000 Electricity Consumers In Niger State
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
Hughton Sacked As Brighton Manager
- ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
Man Wins Lottery From ‘Numbers He Dreamt’
- METRO15 hours ago
FCTA Demolishes Caramelo Night Club, Gives 2-week Ultimatum To Ibiza
- WORLD19 hours ago
Is President Trump Bullying The World?
- HEALTH17 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Launches Health Insurance Scheme