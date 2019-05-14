NIS Commences Web-Based Application For Visa-On-Arrival

The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced that it has migrated to a web-based portal for processing of Visa-On-Arrival applications

The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, who made the announcement in a statement said, the migration took effect from Monday, May 13th

Visa on Arrival is a class of short visit visa issued at the port of entry. The facility is available to frequently travelled high net worth investors and intending visitors, who are often unableto obtain visa at the Nigerian Missions/Embassies in their countries.

According to the statement, before the migration to a web-based portal, applicants were expected to forward applications for visa via email or hard copy to the Comptroller General for approval.

James explained that with the web-based regime, applicants would only be required to log onto www.immigration.gov.ng where they could apply for the facility, make payment, and receive approval online.