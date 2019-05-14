Organogram: Aviation Unions Issue 7-Day Ultimatum To NCAA

Aviation unions have issued a 7 – day ultimatum to Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over the organogram approved for the agency.

The unions comprises the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

According to them, they were ready to shut down the NCAA in solidarity with other parastatal unions over lack of a proper organogram that encourages career progression.

The unions also stated that the ministry of aviation was in direct violation of the presidential directive to constitute a governing board.

Protesting peacefully on Monday, the unions shutdown the headquarters of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), temporarily to express their displeasure over the current imbroglio between them and the NCAA after a joint congress of the four unions at the NCAA headquarters.

According to the unions, the new organogram approved for NCAA does not encourage career progression, and promotes redundancy. In a chat with LEADERSHIP, general secretary of ANAP, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu explained, “There are three major issues and that is why we have issued the NCAA 7 – day ultimatum; first, the NCAA and other aviation parastatals do not have governing boards inaugurated by the ministry and this is in violation of the presidential directive and breeds corruption.

“Secondly, the organogram of the NCAA is tampered with as it has expanded and you cannot combine two directives, and worse still the aviation industry has been flooded with un-viable recruitment. That is employment racketeering and this is threatening Category One,” he said.

Also, general secretary of NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Aba, said the merger and fusion of directorates and departments were in violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Act, adding that the agreement reached with the ministerial committee on the review of the organogram must be acted on for industrial peace.

The unions urged the federal government to suspend the implementation of the organogram until issues raised were resolved.

They also demanded that the minister considered another committee to immediately review the recently – approved NCAA organogram as the present document did not represent the outcome of the consultation and agreement reached between a ministerial committee and stakeholders in the meeting that held last year in Lagos.