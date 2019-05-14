Police Arrest Serial Rapist For Killing Female Nursing Officer In Kano

Kano State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, has said that the Command has succeeded in arresting a 20-year-old man, one Bashir Yahaya, of Kabuga quarters for allegedly killing a 20-year-old Nurse, Aisha Kabir for resisting being raped by the culprit.

The incident happened in a Clinic at Tal’udu quarters, in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

Investigations by this reporter revealed that Bashir Yahaya, the suspect is believed to be a specialist in raping unsuspected teenagers in the metropolis.

Yahaya was said to have crashed into the clinic, attempted to rape the Nurse, during which she resisted and in the process of forcing her, stabbed her with a knife resulting to her death.

Contacted, the Kano State Command Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident, said:” on the 12/05/2019, at about 0700 pm, the Police in Kano received a report that a lady was slaughtered in a Clinic at Tal’udu quarters, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

”The police promptly rushed to the scene and conveyed the victim, one Aisha Kabir, female, 20 years old of Dandago quarters, with cut on her neck to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, in Kano Municipal.

”The suspect, who is at his prime age of 20-year-old and held from Kabuga quarters, Kano was arrested at the scene of the crime and the exhibit if knife, with blood stain recovered from him.

”The suspect confessed to have attempted to raped the deceased and she resisted.

”Investigation is in progress and the suspect will soon be charged to court for prosecution.”