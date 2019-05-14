Presidential Tribunal: PDP Urges Bulkachuwa To Recuse Herself

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who is also a member of Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, to recuse herself from the Tribunal.

They lamented that their Presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar would not reclaim his mandate as long as Justice Bulkachuwa remains a member of the Presidential Election Tribunal.

PDP Staff who protested at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja carried placards with inscriptions like “Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa: You cannot preside over your own case, your husband is a Senator elect under APC”, “Justice is not for the most powerful, it must be seen to be right and done” and “On moral grounds, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa excuse yourself from Presidential Tribunal” passed a vote of no confidence on the tribunal as long as Justice Bulkachuwa remains a member.

Chairman of PDP Staff Welfare Association, Mr. Clement Nwankwo claimed that Atiku Abubakar won the February 23 Presidential election but was robbed of victory by the ruling party who were working closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nwankwo added that PDP would resist moves by some individuals in the country to hijack the collective will of majority of Nigerians. He added that Nigerians are tired of the misrule of the APC and its Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

He added, “We are tired with the state of insecurity in the country; we are tired with the poor state of our economy; we are tired with this nepotic government; we are tired with the situation where majority of our citizens are living in lDP camps as if we are in a state of war. Nigerians are tired.

“We are also aware that the President of the Court of Appeal and Chairperson of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Zainab Ahmed Bulkachuwa is the wife of Ahmed Mohammad Bulkachuwa, the Senator elect on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Bauchi North Senatorial District. This is completely unacceptable”.

“We therefore fully support the call by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party to demand that she recuse herself immediately from the panel”.

They called on the judiciary to continue to remain on the side of the people, relying on the saying that “the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man”.

The protesters challenged the Nigerian Judiciary to stand up to its statutory responsibility as the final arbiter in disputes, stressing that Judiciary must do what is just in the eyes of the law and in line with the mood of Nigerians.