HEALTH
UNICEF Donate Measles Vaccine To Mongolia
UNICEF Donate Measles Vaccine To MongoliaThe UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Mongolia has donated 577,000 doses of measles vaccine, syringes and safety kits worth 500,000 dollars to Mongolia, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.
The Mongolian Health Minister, Davaajantsan Sarangerel, made the announcement in a statement in the capital city of Ulan Bator.
The doses would reach children aged five to 18 in Bayan-Ulgii, Zavkhan, Khovd, Uvs and Govi-Altai provinces in the west and Bayankhongor province in the southwest from May 15 to 25, Sarangerel said.
The minister added it would cover those aged 10-18 in other provinces and the capital city of Ulan Bator.
Mongolia was declared free of measles by the WHO in 2016. But the Asian country reported in March the first case of measles since then.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact.
The disease can be prevented by immunisation. Common complications include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people recover within two to three weeks.
