NEWS
Whatsapp Urges Users To Upgrade App After Report Of Spyware Attack
Facebook’s WhatsApp on Tuesday urged users to upgrade to the latest version of its popular messaging app following a report that users could be vulnerable to
having malicious spyware installed on phones without their knowledge.
“WhatsApp encourages people to upgrade to the latest version of our app, as well as keep their mobile operating system up to date.
“The upgrade will protect app against potential targeted exploits designed to compromise information stored on mobile devices,”
a spokesman said.
“We are constantly working alongside industry partners to provide the latest security enhancements to help protect our users.”
The Financial Times reported that vulnerability in WhatsApp allowed attackers to inject spyware on phones by ringing up targets
using the app’s phone call function.
It said the spyware was developed by Israeli cyber surveillance company NSO Group.
Asked about the report, NSO said its technology was licensed to authorised government agencies “for the sole purpose
of fighting crime and terror,” and that it does not operate the system itself.
“We investigate any credible allegations of misuse and if necessary, we take action, including shutting down the system.
Under no circumstances would NSO be involved in the operating or identifying of targets of its technology, which is solely
operated by intelligence and law enforcement agencies,” the company said.
“NSO would not or could not use its technology in its own right to target any person or organisation, including
this individual.” (NAN)
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
Dangote’s Sound Warnings To The North
Nigeria’s Airlines Record 7,926 Delayed Flights In Q1 2019 – NCAA
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Buhari Meets Ambode, Ortom, El-Rufa’I, Emefiele
- AFRICA24 hours ago
Zimbabwe Begins Power Cuts
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
MAP: Turbo Energy To Meter 280,000 Electricity Consumers In Niger State
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Hughton Sacked As Brighton Manager
- FEATURES10 hours ago
8th Nass: Saraki’s Glorious Exit As Senate President
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Man Wins Lottery From ‘Numbers He Dreamt’
- METRO19 hours ago
FCTA Demolishes Caramelo Night Club, Gives 2-week Ultimatum To Ibiza
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Launches Health Insurance Scheme