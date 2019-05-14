Wike Sacks Commissioner For Power

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sacked the State Commissioner of Power, Hon Shedrach Chukwu.

Wike announced the Chukwu’s sack in a statement issued in Port Harcourt last night by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power.