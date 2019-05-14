NEWS
Wike Sacks Commissioner For Power
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sacked the State Commissioner of Power, Hon Shedrach Chukwu.
Wike announced the Chukwu’s sack in a statement issued in Port Harcourt last night by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.
The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power.
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
Dangote’s Sound Warnings To The North
Nigeria’s Airlines Record 7,926 Delayed Flights In Q1 2019 – NCAA
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Buhari Meets Ambode, Ortom, El-Rufa’I, Emefiele
- AFRICA19 hours ago
Zimbabwe Begins Power Cuts
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
MAP: Turbo Energy To Meter 280,000 Electricity Consumers In Niger State
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
Hughton Sacked As Brighton Manager
- ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
Man Wins Lottery From ‘Numbers He Dreamt’
- METRO15 hours ago
FCTA Demolishes Caramelo Night Club, Gives 2-week Ultimatum To Ibiza
- WORLD19 hours ago
Is President Trump Bullying The World?
- HEALTH17 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Launches Health Insurance Scheme