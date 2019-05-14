Zainab Returns From Saudi, Thanks Nigerians For Support

The father of the Nigerian detained over alleged drug trafficking recently released by Saudi Arabian authorities, Zainab Aliyu, Malam Habibu Aliyu Kila has said that he was short of words to thank all Nigerians who helped the family to overcome the challenges of his daughter’s incarceration in the Holy Land.

Zainab who arrived Kano International Airport, yesterday was warmly embraced by her biological father, Malam Habibu Aliyu Kila with both of them shedding tears of joy.

She arrived together with another Nigerian Ibrahim Abubakar who was also recently released on the intervention of the federal government by 10.00am with Saudi Airline plane.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the phone yesterday Zainab’s father, Habibu Aliyu Kila appreciated God, the federal government and Nigerians for their support towards the release of his daughter.

“I am together with Zainab as I speak with you now we are heading home immediately,” said Zainab’s father said.

On whether he would take legal action over Zainab’s incarceration he said that they are still looking into that possibility.

On her part, Zainab thanked her family and all those who were instrumental to her release by the Saudi government.