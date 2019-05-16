AAU: Obaseki Lifts Embargo On Employment, Tasks Governing Council On Reforms

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has tasked the Governing Council of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) to initiate reforms that will reposition the institution into a world-class centre of excellence in learning and research.

The governor has also lifted the embargo on employment at the institution but maintained that the school must not employ people it cannot pay or who are unqualified.

Obaseki disclosed this when members of the Governing Council of AAU, paid a courtesy visit to the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He urged the governing council to ensure discipline is maintained among staff and students in the school, noting, “People have to be prosecuted if found wanting. People who steal must be prosecuted and funds returned.”

Obaseki urged the council to be innovative in generating funds to run the institution, noting that this could be done through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and donations from alumni, tasking the council to source for private investors to augment the school’s funding.

He noted that the state government could not increase the institution’s budget due to financial constraints, noting: “I want to work with you to streamline your system, processes and extract the value that exists in the university.”

On employment, he said, “Sort out what you have to do before you employ. Check the quality of people you want to employ also.”

He assured members of the council of continued support from the state government, urging the board not to relent in its efforts to change the narrative of the institution.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, said the council has resolved to promote productivity in the institution in line with recommendations of the due diligence exercise earlier carried out.

He thanked the governor for regular monthly subvention for payment of salaries and pension, noting that the council is working to make the institution one of the best five universities in the country within the next five years.

Omokhodion listed projects to be embarked upon by the council to include staff audit, forensic audit, deployment a new pension scheme and annual convocation ceremony.

He decried encroachment of the institution’s land by herdsmen while appealing for construction of perimeter fencing around the school.