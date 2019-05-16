Bauchi Transition C’ttee Accuses Outgoing Govt Of Multiple Breaches

The transition committee of the Bauchi state Governor-elect, Bala Mohammed has accused the outgoing administration of Governor Mohammed Abubakar of engaging in actions capable of derailing the administration of the in-coming government.

Spokesman of the committee, Ladan Salihu, who raised the alarm in Abuja, on Thursday accused the incumbent administration of making fresh employments into the state’s workforce, while the state House of Assembly has hurriedly passed numerous legislations inimical to the smooth running of the state.

Also, he alleged that the state lawmakers are planning to enact a law granting themselves life pensions.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Salihu accused that the outgoing administration of Gov. Abubakar has incurring a debt of N92 billion and employing over 1, 200 unqualified personnel into the civil service and deploying them across state-owned tertiary institutions and MDAs.

He declared that information available to the committee indicate that the state is in a precarious financial situation as the bail-outs funds released by the federal government to the state cannot be accounted for by the incumbent administration.

Salihu added that the new employments made by the outgoing government were civil servants who were already employed, but were transferred from local government councils in order to circumvent laid down procedures of employment into the public service.

“What makes this clearly scandalous is that this exercise has created parallel payrolls in which salaries must have been clearly duplicated and this perhaps, explains why the payment of April salary was not only delayed and staggered, but manipulated to accommodate this anomaly,” he stated.

The transition committee however, warned civil servants in the state not to shift loyalty and pile up financial liability for the incoming government through acts of sabotage and disregard for laid down procedures for employment, promotion or discipline.

He threatened that the incoming administration would not spare any civil servant found to have aided and abetted the violations, declaring that they would only have themselves to blame as all the illegal employments made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government would be nullified.

Furthermore, the committee alleged that the state House of Assembly working in cohort with the governor is enacting laws aimed at assisting officers of the outgoing government escape the long arm of the law for acts of corruption committed while in office.

“The state House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill to repeal the Bauchi state Public Property and Funds Recovery Tribunal Law 2017,” the committee added.

Salihu said the law was hurriedly passed by the state assembly in one day and was assented to same day by the incumbent governor, explaining that the same law was enacted by the state in 2017 to hunt down perceived political enemies of the administration.

He equally informed that, another bill to create additional district, village areas and hamlets was passed by the House of Assembly in a similar fashion on same day.

According to him, the law seeks to appoint hundreds of political cronies of the Gov. Abubakar as district, village and hamlet heads throughout the state, adding that “this style of policy summersault undermines the principles and practices of democracy and is a travesty of accepted legislative norms.

“Of course, there is no smoke without fire as only five of the 31 members of the House of Assembly have been re-elected, we have reliably gathered that the outgoing members are allegedly working with the government to selfishly enact another law that would give them a pension of N250, 000 per member per month for life.

“We want to categorically state that these actions are totally rejected by the incoming government. We also admonish our respected royal fathers, and the prospective beneficiaries of this charade that accepting these appointments would clearly undermine the goodwill of the incoming administration.”

However, Salihu assured that the governor-elect is willing to accept laws enacted in good faith by the state legislature, but would certainly spare no effort to make sure that these ill-advised laws are reversed.