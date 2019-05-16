BMO Debunks Allegation Of Reckless Spending Against PMB’s Administration

The allegation of reckless spending against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by the chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Mr Kingsley Chisda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is false and misleading.

Buhari Media Organisation made this known in a statement issued yesterday by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke.

The group said PDP is deliberately misleading Nigerians by linking the Buhari administration, which was elected in 2015, to a report from the Auditor-General of the Federation covering 2010 to 2014 when the PDP was in power.

“The PDP is so desperate in trying to cover its heinous and infamous era of abusing and recklessly misdirecting national resources for the benefit of a tiny clique,’’ it said.

It added that the PDP also blamed the Buhari-led administration falsely and pretended that Buhari was in power between 2010 and 2014.

The group added that attributing the 2010 and 2014 report of PDP-led Federal Government’s reckless spending to the Buhari administration is akin to insulting the intelligence and dignity of Nigerians.

The BMO said that it is unfortunate that whenever the misdeeds of the PDP are exposed to the public, the ‘dying political party’ would shift the blame to the current administration.

“The obvious manipulation of its failure and shifting blames to deflect attention and public scrutiny from its failure to ensure the well-being of Nigerians is both shameful and politically wrong,” it said.

The group recalled that the Buhari administration had the political will to implement the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, traceable e-payments for all financial transactions, and the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit to enhance transparency in public expenditure.

The group said Buhari has also expressed the political will to eliminate phony payments and end the era of ghost workers on federal staff payroll.