CCD Commends NASS for Gazetting the Disability Act

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has commended the leadership of the National Assembly for the Gazetting of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act.

Recall that the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act was signed on the 23rd of January 2019 by President Mohammadu Buhari after a protracted campaign by organisations of persons with disabilities Nigeria.

In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by CCD Executive Director, David O. Anyaele, It stated that the passage of the Disability Bill into an Act is in fulfilment of Nigeria obligation to the international community and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“With this gazetting, the Disability Act regime has been announced by the government, as it now part of laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and could be sited at the court of law.”

He maintained that the purpose of the Act is for the full integration of persons with disabilities into the society and establishes the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities; and vests the commission with the responsibilities for their education, health care, social, economic and civil rights is achieved:

He further called on the federal government to ensure full implementation of the Act.

“We call on the Federal Government to take urgent actions to ensure implementation of the National Disability Act. The first step expected from the government is the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities as provided in part 7, section 31 of the National Disability Act”

He further called on the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to take urgent action to ensure the full implementation of part 1, section 2 of the Act which provides that the Ministry shall make provisions for promotion of awareness regarding- the rights, respect and dignity of persons with disabilities; capabilities, achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to the society”