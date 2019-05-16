CRIME
Court Remands Father For Strangulating 11- Month Old Baby
For allegedly strangulating his 11-month-old baby to death, an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun state Thursday remanded 40-year-old Abiodun Fatunmise in prison.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, did not take the plea of the defendant, saying his court lack jurisdiction over murder case.
Owolawi asked the prosecutor, Adebayo Joseph, to duplicate the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
He therefore ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody pending the release of the legal advice as he adjourned the case until June 13, for hearing.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Adebayo Joseph had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 6, 2019 around 8:30 am at Igboya area, Ile-Ife.
Joseph said that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit offence to wit: Murder.
He added that the defendant unlawfully strangulated one Ayomide Fatunmise, 11- month-old girl to death.
According to him, the offence contravened sections 316, 319 (1) and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
