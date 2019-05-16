CUPP Spokesman Resigns As National Youth Council President

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere has resigned his position as the president of National Youth Council of Nigeria.

Ugochinyere, who made the announcement Thursday in Abuja said he came to the informed conclusion that he may not be in a position to be totally neutral to lead Nigerian youths as its president.

According to him, it will be a disservice to the National Youth Council of Nigeria where his personal interests/ affiliations will conflict with the common interest of the generality of Nigerian youths.

He noted that based on the foregoing” that I hereby serve on you the notice of my resignation from office as the president of the National youth Council effective immediately a successor who will emerge from the upcoming unity congress in the coming days is sworn in.”

The CUPP spokesman also accused the federal ministry of youth of contributing to the perennial crisis rocking the council adding that despite the affirmation of the legitimacy of their leadership by the FCT high court, which is still valid and subsisting till today.

He stated that the ministry continued to disobey the valid orders of the court saying the distraction from the ministry slowed down the youth council’s pace.

He called on his fellow comrades in the struggle who have fueled and benefited from the divisions in the council to look at the greater good of the National Youth Council and take the honorable path of making personal sacrifices of stepping aside to allow the emergence of younger, neutral and more vibrant leadership.

He said “Despite the negative actions of the federal ministry of sports and youth development, we were able to achieve within the time the launching of the NYCN club.

“We were also prominent in the processes leading to the passage of the Not too young to run bill by the National Assembly which has since been assented to by the President and which has made it possible for a lot of young Nigerians to contest for elective offices in the country.

“We also identified the location of the 5 billion naira youth village land that was illegally sold and some of the persons who were involved in the sale.

“This discovery was a major reason why we were opposed as many persons in government were involved in the illegal land transactions. Our opponents were funded by those who partook in denying the youths their collective legacy,” he added.