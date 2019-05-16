EFCC Arrest Lawmaker-elect Over Alleged N26m Property Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has arrested a member-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulgafar Ayinla over his alleged involvement in property scam, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of about N26,000,000.

EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade said Ayinla, who is expected to be sworn-in on May 29 2019 has confessed to the commission of crime, disclosing that he used the money to finance his political campaigns.

The petitioner who resides in the United State of America, USA stated that Ayinla who is a legal practitioner was introduced to her by her late Aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to her, “The Lawmaker-elect sold to me another two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin. I paid N8, 240, 000 commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never paid the money to the seller up till today, and never refunded the money to me.”

The suspect disclosed that he diverted the money to his personal use and promised to pay back when he receives his wardrobe allowance from the Kwara State House of Assembly.

He would soon be charged to court.