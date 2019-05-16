CRIME
EFCC Arrest Lawmaker-elect Over Alleged N26m Property Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has arrested a member-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulgafar Ayinla over his alleged involvement in property scam, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of about N26,000,000.
EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade said Ayinla, who is expected to be sworn-in on May 29 2019 has confessed to the commission of crime, disclosing that he used the money to finance his political campaigns.
The petitioner who resides in the United State of America, USA stated that Ayinla who is a legal practitioner was introduced to her by her late Aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
According to her, “The Lawmaker-elect sold to me another two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin. I paid N8, 240, 000 commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never paid the money to the seller up till today, and never refunded the money to me.”
The suspect disclosed that he diverted the money to his personal use and promised to pay back when he receives his wardrobe allowance from the Kwara State House of Assembly.
He would soon be charged to court.
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Reps Peg Recruitment Age Into MDAs At 45
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
EFCC Grills NASS Clerk, Seizes Passport
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP Bent On Sabotaging PMB’s Administration – FG
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Friends Of Democracy Seek PMB’s Intervention In Kano Emirate Split
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Need For Presidential Assent To NRIC Bill
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Bank CEOs Risk Arrest Over Non-remittance Of Stamp Duty
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Bayelsa Gov’ship Poll And The Gang-up Against Lokpobiri
- NEWS16 hours ago
Senate Urged To Approve Strong Tobacco Regulations