Federal Lawmaker, Ukeje To Deliver Keynote Address At AUN Graduation

A strong parliamentarian voice representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje will be the keynote speaker at American University of Nigeria (AUN) graduation scheduled on Saturday May 18, 2019.

Ukeje who is the chair, Committee on Foreign Affairs at the House of Representatives will be the 11th Keynote Speaker at the University’s graduation ceremony since the inaugural class in 2009.

The Abia born legislature who is a notable voice in the campaign for better welfare for Nigerian soldiers, their families, and war veterans will be following in the footsteps of notables like Nobel Laurette Archbishop a Desmond Tutu (2009); former National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter, the late Dr. Robert Alan Pastor (2012); US rights activist Ms. Charlayne Hunter-Gault (2013); former United States ambassador John Simon (2014); and Columbian education rights advocate Ms. Vicky Colbert (2015), among others.

A statement signed by Mr Daniel Okereke, Office of Communication and Publicity of the university said, like the Commencement speakers before her, Hon. Elendu-Ukeje is expected to advise graduating students on life behind the four walls of the university.

The third-term legislator who has sponsored the bill establishing the National Commission against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons is as well a strong advocate in the push for the domestication of the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).