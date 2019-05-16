Gombe Gov-elect Tasks C’tee On Successful Inauguration

Ahead of the May 29 swearing-in in Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the governor-elect has urged members of the Inauguration Committee to ensure a successful exercise.

He gave the charge during the formal inauguration of the 30-member committee, which the former deputy governor of the state and senator representing Gombe South, Senator Joshua Lidani is heading as the chairman.

The former governorship aspirant, Alhaji Abubakar Habu Muazu will serve as deputy chairman, while Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri would serve as the committee’s secretary.

The governor-elect said the committee is saddled with the responsibility of conducting a smooth swearing-in ceremony on 29th May, 2019.

He called on the members of the committee to liaise with the committee constituted by the outgoing Dankwambo administration for a successful handing over and swearing-in.

Other members of the committee include former deputy governor of the state, John Lazarus Yoriyo, the state APC chairman, Mr. Amangal Nite, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, Hon. Aishatu Jibir Dukku, Alhaji Danjuma Babayo Kwadon, Alhaji Sunusi Ataka, Mrs. Naomi J.J Awak, Mrs. Vasty Saleh, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu, AVM Shehu Adamu, Alhaji Abubakar Kari and Mr. Julius Ishaya.

The governor-elect also inaugurated sub-committees for the swearing-in to include, Protocol, Venue and Entertainment, to be chaired by Hon. Aishatu Jibir Dukku, and Alhaji Safiyanu Faruk as secretary; Transport and Logistics with Hon. Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba as chairman while Abubakar August will serve as secretary.

AVM Shehu Adamu as chairman and Yusuf Danbayo to serve as secretary.

For the Publicity sub-committee, Alhaji Abdul Musa Gombe is the chairman while Isma’ila Uba Misilli is to serve as secretary. The Medical sub-committee has Dr. Habu Dahiru as chairman and Benjamin Dikko to serve as secretary.

Chairman of the swearing-in committee, Senator Joshua Lidani, thanked the governor-elect for finding them worthy and assured him of their readiness to work assiduously to ensure the success of the assignment.