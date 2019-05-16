How Hackers, Kidnappers Are Swindling Nigerians Via Mobile Banking

The introduction of Global System of Mobile communication (GSM) has definitely led to some gains in the nation’s economy but it has also led to an upsurge in crime. In this report, TUNDE OGUNTOLA examines the ways which kidnappers and fraudsters use the system to their advantage at the expense of innocent people.

“I lost my phone at gunpoint to hoodlums at Kubwa Bridge. Afterwards, I received a debit transaction alert via email at night after several attempts to reach my bank’s customer care service using my wife’s phone failed.

‘’I do not know how the criminals got my pin or phone password. Sadly, I just received my salary and they withdrew all the cash in my account using a POS.’’

This is the sad story of Samuel Ugobo. The 37-year-old private security operative who resides in Kubwa, lost N42, 000 and his phone in just one night. His family suffered for a whole month just surviving on support from friends and relatives till he got paid the next month.

When GSM was introduced in the country, Nigerians, on doubt, breathed a sigh of relief. Truth be told, GSM has helped boost an increase in economic activities in Nigeria just as it has led to an upsurge in high-level insecurity in the nation including insurgency, kidnapping and mobile banking fraud.

While these vices loom, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that a total of 95.7 million SIM cards being used by subscribers are not properly registered.

Kidnapping, for instance, is thriving massively in the nation and has become an illegal industry with tempting recruitment strategy for millions of unemployed and disgruntled youths. And with increasing unemployment rate made possible by a wobbly economy and an unstable political front, the future does not look good except of course, government steps up its game.

Recently, a syndicate described as ‘Digital Thieves’ and led by one Murtala Mohammed aka Swallow, was paraded by the commissioner of Police in Lagos Command, Edgal Imohimi. According to him, the suspect was nabbed after an investigation conducted by officers and men of the Rapid Response Squad.

Imohimi, while parading the suspects, said it all started when a phone was stolen at a party and the owner had to retrieve her SIM and went to her service provider for a welcome back. After that, she got debit transaction alerts from her bank totaling N1, 153,000 from her account.

This act was conducted by a gang of six members, two for each operation and a motorcycle rider. The suspects explained that they get the phones by tricking their victims into running errands for them and leaving them with their phone. As soon as the victims step out and leave their phone, the suspects said they quickly call the motorcycle rider, Solomon Dike, who is always on standby, to make himself available and once he is around, they flee with the phone.

Having picked the phone, they hand it over to Mohammed ‘Swallow,’ whose interest is the SIM card. When he gets a hold of it, he sets out to hack the SIM card using a short code to check the victims BVN where he receives a message that tells if the SIM is enrolled to a bank account or not. He then proceeds with other hacking tricks using other computer applications.

Once he confirms the funds, Mohammed said he sends the money to another suspect, Ali Hassan, whose job is to provide other account numbers for the transfer. He also explained that he gets random account numbers from other suspects so he can transfer money to them too.

Mohammed attests to being an expert in hacking data from Access Bank, UBA and GT Bank. He further said the computer application brings out the account number, Bank Verification Number (BVN), and account name of the SIM card in his possession.

Nigerians, especially those living in Lagos, the commissioner of police advised, must be very vigilant and as much as possible, desist from giving their account number for unknown deals and report cases of phone theft to the nearest police station.

NCC’s executive commissioner for stakeholder management, Sunday Dare, who earlier disclosed that a total of 95.7 million SIM cards used by subscribers are not properly registered, said the agency will send owners of the SIM cards in question, back to registration centres for recapturing.

Dare, who was represented by the director for compliance monitoring and enforcement, NCC, Efosa Idehen, said that perpetrators of fraudulently registered SIM cards will be charged with felony and risk a 25-year jail term.

“A total of 151,449,837 registration data of subscribers have been processed, with only 55,749,652 records valid, making 63.2 per cent of the total records invalid based on invalid face capturing and fingerprints,” thereby underscoring the importance of proper SIM registration,” he said.

The NCC commissioner said the agency has put various sanctions in place to deal with the menace of pre-registered SIMs and sanctions will extend to the heads of marketing of mobile network operators and even the chief executives of licensees who illegally benefit from such illegal SIM registration activities to meet their marketing targets.

“The NCC will begin to plead national security and national interests against anybody found culpable of fraudulently-registering SIM cards in the telecom industry.”

However, if there is a silver lining in the cloudy story of GSM in Nigeria for the past years, it has to be the internet. GSM has made internet more affordable and accessible than it has ever been, hence giving people a voice on the internet. Millions of Nigerians now access the internet via their GSM phones or a GSM enabled device.

Nigerians have over the years, taken their place on Facebook, Yahoo, Gmail, Twitter, and Google, with millions of them visiting these sites every day for business, news, knowledge and entertainment or catch up with their favourite celebrities all thanks to GSM. Nigerians are very active in these sites that some of them are even optimising their sites for Nigeria, something to be proud of and something that would not have been possible without affordable internet services offered by GSM operators.

Via the internet, GSM has even empowered thousands of Nigerians who make money on the internet. Some Nigerians engage in fraud but thousands of others make an honest living on the internet as web publishers, bloggers, apps developers, internet security consultants, social media consultants, and online marketing consultants.

With more people now accessing the internet, it is now making more sense for businesses to go online, creating more opportunities for web developers, application developers, graphics designers, and consultants. Shops are also going online for this reason creating more business for the financial services and logistics industries.

Security experts, however, have decried the wrong usage of internet services by users and also poor customers’ service in crisis situation especially during the weekend or holiday.

A site developer Michael Shuibu, said when a phone is lost or stolen, there should be a way of contacting the bank customers’ service instantly to block or put the account on hold immediately.

‘‘Our banks need to improve on that. These hackers too need to wake up and do something positive with their lives rather than use their skills in a fraudulent ways,’’ he added.

Narrating her ordeal, a student, Christiana Adeyemo, said her mother, a civil servant who retired since 2017 received a call from a number who claimed to be Mr Samuel calling from Access Bank. She said her mother believed the person calling instantly thinking they were calling her to rectify her account to receive her pension money.

She said the hacker asked her mother some questions after then she told her mother to call the number on her ATM and she did.

Adeyemo said they were lucky that her mother withdrew the N480, 600 a day before the fraudulent call came in for family use.

“Instantly they debited her of N600. Apparently, the hackers had bought airtime with the money,’’ she said.

She said the hackers called her again asking for her Polaris Bank ATM details again, already there was debited alert on her phone so she hung up on that person when she saw the debit alert she ran to the bank to inform the customer care staff who told her that the call was not from them.

Also, a cyber-security group has disclosed that people’s bank accounts could be empty without any. This is believed to be a new high tech fraud in town called the ‘Sim Swap Fraud.’ The group said hundreds of persons are already victims.

They said hackers hack any phone network and make cause their victim’s phone to go blind with zero or no signal, and after a while, a call comes through and the person on the other side informs the owner of the phone that he is calling from the cell person’s service provider and that there is a problem with the network.

‘‘He will instruct the phone owner to press 1 to restore service. And once the person presses 1, the network suddenly appears and almost immediately goes blank again with zero bars and by that action, the phone is hacked.’’

Even social media platforms have become a base where some of these fraudsters operate from. Hence, security agents advise that Nigerians be cautious too, on sites like Instagram and other social media handles where some criminals claim to be philanthropist just to defraud others.

Some of the ways they use include asking their victims to drop their account for breakfast or follow an account and win N10, 000.

Checks also shows that sometimes they use details provided on the site to gain access to hack into their victims’ bank account and make withdrawals. The more reason why people need to tread softly when strangers ask for their bank details.

Dauda Stephen blamed the trend on banks that sack their ICT staff and do not upgrade their software or change their password. He said he lost N700, 000 to hackers. He added that he resides in Lagos but received a debit transaction alert from an ATM in Port Harcourt.

A Facebook user Ikejiaku Stanley Nnaemeka, who is a victim of such crime said N200, 000 was transferred from his account to an access bank account. He said he immediately reported the matter to First Bank but till date, no legal action has been taken by the bank to get back his money.

Ogunleye Julius while commenting on the post, said that it was wrong for him to be treated such way by his bank.

‘‘In the UK, the bank will credit your account (but you won’t have access to it) and an investigation opened to find the criminals responsible for the act. And if the bank discovers the fault was theirs, you will be allowed to withdraw same amount already credited,’’ he added.

What is now the use of Bank Verification Number (BVN) number as stated? Now hackers can even generate BVN number that is controlled by banking authorities. In Europe, there is nothing like BVN yet your money cannot be stolen except your friend or a relative who knows your pin accesses it.

It is advised that banks find a way of responding to calls from third party phones once a customer’s phone is stolen at any time of the day, to block or put the account on hold immediately. A pin should be created for such service and banks be mandated to improve their services as relates to that.

More so, security agencies need to up their game as Nigerians have lost family, friends to kidnappers, while huge ransoms has also been paid to release victims.