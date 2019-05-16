June 12 Now Democracy Day As Senate Passes Public Holiday Bill, 5 Others

The Senate on Thursday, passed the Public Holiday Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (HBs 918 & and 1529) which if signed into law by president Muhammadu Buhari, June 12 would now be observed as the nation’s democracy day.

Presently, the Nigeria’s democracy day is celebrated May 29 of every year but with the amendment of the Public Holiday Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which is a concurrence with the House of Representatives, there are possibility that the president will signed it into law to make June 12 democracy day.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year immotalised Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the Nigeria’s presidential election that was held on June 12, 1993.

Also, the presidency, through the minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had said that President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari will take his second term oarth of office on May 29, 2019 under low key, added that the celebration will take place on June 12, 2019.

With the passage of the bill by the Senate which is a concurrence with the House of Representatives, June 12 will now become Nigeria’s democracy day if Buhari assented to it.

The other five bills the Senate concurred with the House of Representatives includes: the Federal Capital Teritory Area Councils Service Commision (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (HB. 975), Nigeia Natural Medicine Development Agency (Eat, etc) bill, 2019 (HB 1363), Projects Development Agency PRODA (Est.etc) Bill, 2019 (HB 1542), Good Samaritan’s Bill, 2019 (HB. 171) and Data Protection Bill, 19 (HB.