JUST IN: Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls Now Nov 16, Says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Bayelsa and Kogi state governorship elections will now hold November 16.
The commission had earlier scheduled the process for November 2.
INEC director of voter education and publicity, Festus Okoye, said in a statement that the change in date was as a result of various appeals for the commission to reschedule the polls.
