JUST-IN: Senate Confirms Emefiele’s Reappointment For Second Term

The Senate has confirmed Mr Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a second term of five years.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions presented by Senator Rafiu Adebayo during Thursday’s plenary.

The committee had cleared Mr Emefiele on Wednesday after he was screened and asked questions relating to the nation’s economy.

Details shortly…