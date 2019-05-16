NAF Commences ‘Exercise Route Sweep’ On Badagry-Seme Road

Men of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Forward Operations Base at Ahanve, Badagry, has embarked on ‘Exercise Route Sweep’ to rid the area of miscreants mounting illegal road blocks along Badagry-Seme and Apa-Owode roads.

The Commander of the Unit, Group Captain Obinna Obiabaka, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Badagry that the exercise was aimed at identifying and arresting miscreants parading themselves as security agents along the roads in the area.

He assured that the NAF would continue to work amicably with all security agencies and Badagry residents to ensure the safety of lives and property as well as sanity on the roads.

He said that the NAF Unit was also in consultation of the local communities to check the nefarious activities of criminals in the creeks in the area.

The commander said that the move followed the recent arrest of people impersonating personnel of the base at Owode border town.

Spokesman for the NAF base, Warrant Officer Friday Akanni, also told NAN that the nefarious activities of the miscreants were a nuisance to the communities.

According to him, ‘Exercise Route Sweep, will be continuous to checkmate the activities of criminals and ensure that only authorized security agencies remain on the road.