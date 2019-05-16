Ogun APC Secretariat Burgled, Vital Documents Carts Away

Suspected hoodlums, Wednesday night, invaded the state secretariat of Ogun state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), located at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta, the state capital and carted away vital documents.

All the offices and floors within the two-storey building were touched, while the doors and drawers were also vandalised by the hoodlums.

The buglers, suspected to be political hoodlums also destroyed all air conditioner sets, television sets as well as chairs in all the offices.

Speaking with journalists at a press conference addressed Thursday at the party’s secretariat, state Chairman, Chief Derin Adebiyi said only vital documents at the APC secretariats were carted away, while the air conditioners and television sets were just nothing but a decoy.

While paragon journalists round the bugled building, newsmen observed that the buglers gained entry into the APC building through the roof top of each of the offices touched.

Adebiyi said the intention of the vandals remain unknown but suspicious adding that it might not be unconnected with an attempt to destabilise the Party as governor Ibikunle Amosun winds down his administration.

He said, “The attack was massive and destructive. All offices were broken into including those of the chairman, the state secretary, the organizing secretary, among others.

“The attack witnessed vandalization of property, such as air conditions, pumping machine, ceilings, chairs and television sets. The offices were ransacked while important files and documents were taken away.

“The intention of masterminds remain unknown but suspicious. This is because it is coming at the twilight of the Governor Ibikunle Amosun administration that prides itself of eight years peaceful coexistence and security of lives and property.

“The Ogun State chapter condemns the incident in the strongest terms as barbaric and uncalled for. This trend is worrisome as it is believed that the incident targeted at destabilizing activities of the party as the governor winds down.

“We wish to state that the Ogun State chapter of APC is a peaceful and law abiding political party. Our party believes in the rule of law and due process. In this regards, the party has reported the matter to the security agencies for investigation.”