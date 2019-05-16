Our Goal Is To Serve Edo People, Not To Amass Wealth, Gain Fame, Says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said members of his cabinet are not in public office to amass wealth or gain fame but to serve Edo people and deliver dividends of democracy.

Obaseki disclosed this while speaking at an intercessory prayer session held in the Government House Chapel, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor noted that he is focused on developing the state and that ploys by a handful of distractors will not distract the government from delivering dividends of democracy to Edo people.

According to the governor, “members of my cabinet are united and work together for the common good of the people. We are one. Most of us have worked together for 10 years. Our focus is to move Edo State forward and fulfil God’s desire for his people. We are not in office to amass wealth or fame but to serve the people of the state.

“We are determined to take Edo State to greater heights and nobody will deter us from achieving our goals for the state,” the governor added.

Obaseki said he has received God’s favour in all decisions taken in governing the state, assuring that Edo State will remain peaceful, regardless of the antics deployed by a handful of politicians to create problems where there is none.

“The task ahead is so enormous and our focus is to deliver good governance to the people of the state,” Obaseki reiterated.