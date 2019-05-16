NEWS
PMB Accepts Saudi’s Invitation, Embarks On Umrah
President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.
According to a statement by the spokesman of the President, Garba Shehu, to this effect, the President, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey today (Thursday, 16th May).
He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.
Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
Reps Peg Recruitment Age Into MDAs At 45
- CRIME13 hours ago
Police Arrest Harberlist, Others For Armed Robbers
- NEWS17 hours ago
Facebook Restricts Live-Streaming Feature
- POLITICS13 hours ago
NASS Speakership: NYCN Task APC Leaders On South East
- ENERGY14 hours ago
NUPENG Warns Unpatriotic Citizens Against Coup
- NEWS13 hours ago
Political Class Fueling Kidnaping , Banditary , Other Crimes Across Nigeria – Buratai.
- NEWS14 hours ago
FG Proposes 6 Medical Warehouses – Minister
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obaseki Assures Health Insurance Scheme‘Ll Cater For Vulnerable Persons, Mulls Equity Trust Fund