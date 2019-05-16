Promoting Affordable, Sustainable Housing In Nigeria

Recently, the demand for cement in the country has witnessed a healthy growth as a result of large-scale investment in the construction sector. In this report, NKECHI ISAAC writes about how the sector has become a substantial contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Housing and non-residential sector such as transport and power infrastructure, account for the largest share in the construction market. Owing to such large-scale products, therefore, the demand for cement is increasing rapidly.

There are various types of cementing materials for the construction industry in the world that can be harnessed to meet demands in Nigeria. Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) is the most common and widely used for concrete production. In Nigeria, the price of OPC has tended to rise and fluctuate widely as a consequence of which affordable housing seems a mirage to most Nigerians who have to live in the discomfort of mud housing with very short life spans.

Apart from the basic costs, OPC production has high energy causing carbon dioxide emissions that is viewed as environmental pollution and ecologically unfriendly. It is a record fact that yearly, 1.6 billion tons production of cement emits 7 per cent of annual global carbon dioxide the world over. It is common knowledge also that CO2 is harmful to human health, just as it is to wild life and fauna, as it causes many respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis and nasal infections.

For the various reasons enumerated, advances have been made in many countries of the world including South Africa, Ghana and several others in Southern and Central Africa in the production and application of pozzolana cements, including production of specifications and standards for application in the advanced economies of America, Europe and far East.

As a consequence of the research and development effort of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) and other international collaborators, the term Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) has begun to emerge within the last few years to connote a variation of OPC combined with pozzolana materials.

At the commissioning of Bokkos Pozzolana Pilot Plant and Skills Centre in Bokkos, Plateau State, the minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said the aim of the NBRRI plant was to provide a processing facility that produces pozzolana from raw materials such as fly ash, volcanic ash and other waste materials for use in partial replacement of OPC so that it provides the equivalent of PPC.

“We do not want a situation where you’re building a house and when you have completed the house and you’re about to finish it then you need to bring people from outside Nigeria to do the finishing for you, that is what we’re having today, that cannot be right when there are so many people looking for jobs.

“We need to give these skills to our own people so they can be doing the finishing of the buildings for us and they can even go to other countries and earn money, that’s how we’re going to earn this foreign exchange. So, the projects we have here are extremely important and we’re going to take full advantage of it,” he added.

The minister said government was interested in skills acquisition centre to help Nigerians looking for job acquire new skills and be employers of labour. He urged the centre’s director to bring in students to start learning how to create wealth at very early because it would help the nation. He also advised that they form strategic partnerships with state and federal universities within the vicinity to enrich research.

Earlier, the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, commended NBRRI and gave assurance of his government’s commitment to partner with it by providing an enabling environment within the ambits of its power.

Lalong represented by the state’s commissioner for science and technology, Mr Dan Manjang, committed to not only strategic partnership, but also ensuring the facility is maintained.

“The way the population is growing, the way there is pressure on employment, land, and on so many things, it is very difficult for government to provide all the jobs, government can only provide the enabling environment and the best way to do it is through skills acquisition.”

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Bitrus Bako, commended the giant strides recorded by NBRRI, saying the citing of the pilot plant in Bokkos was heartwarming because of the resilience of the people in Bokkos and the entire state.

“I have no doubt that the entire people of Bokkos will take tremendous advantage of this plant in developing their skills and thereby creating jobs and generating wealth. The passing out of the first candidates of this skills acquisition centre is a testimony to the commitment of the people of Bokkos and indeed Plateau State, in fighting extreme poverty. The FMST will not rest until the policies of the present federal government under the able leadership of PMB are fully implemented.

“The coming into being of this pozzolana plant and its effective use will in no doubt and in no small measure, reduce the cost of building. Therefore, I urge all of us to patronise this plant and own the project because that is the only way to sustain it,” he said.

In his address, the NBRRI board chairman, Chief William Wadni, said the journey of launching Nigeria into the comity of pozzolana nations began seven years ago and the centre was launched as a result of the hard work and resilience on the part of the immediate past director-general of the institute, Prof Danladi Matawal, with support of the NBRRI staff.

“The institute has developed several technologies making a difference in the lives of many rural communities, such as, rural access road technology, fabrication of machines, development of alternative construction materials just to mention a few. This technology though simple has in no small measure been of great help in the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

He invited the business community to take advantage of the plant by investing in it, so the construction industry in the country like other parts of the world, could enjoy the full benefits of the pozzolana technology.

Earlier, the acting director-general of NBRRI, Prof Duna Samson, said the commissioning was one of the occasions that presented a rare opportunity for the institute to showcase some of the results of her research activities undertaken in line with its mandate to build capacity, conduct applied integrated research and development in building, roads and engineering materials sector of the Nigerian economy.

“The commissioning of the Bokkos plant is one of the steps taken by the institute to promote the utilisation of artificial pozzolana in the country. The plant’s production bay consists of different sections: materials handling, grinding, calcination, milling, metering and bagging. Though most of the components of the plant were imported, some local contents were added particularly in the calcination section where the vertical shaft kiln was designed and constructed locally with tremendous level of success,” he said.

The NBRRI boss added that the plant has an estimated capacity of producing 5,000 tons of NBRRI-Pozzolana annually.

In his goodwill message, the immediate past director-general of the institute, Matawal explained that the skills centre was a model developed in 2011 and was designed and tried in many parts of the country and it was very successful.

“It was designed for six geopolitical zones and it was later scaled down to four, one was sited in Bayelsa State, another in Akwa Ibom, Ota, Lagos and the last, the one we’re launching today, in Bokkos, Plateau State.”

He appealed to the community, the people of Plateau State and the entire research community to take advantage of the presence of the centre.