Ramadan: Aisha Buhari Appeals To Muslim Ummah To Assist Needy

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has appealed to Muslim Ummah to use the holy month of Ramadan to impact positively on the lives of the needy in the society.

Mrs Buhari made the appeal on Thursday through her social media handle ” Instagram” in Abuja.

She explained that whatever the little assistance one offers to the community during the month of Ramadan will have reward.

“Any little deed during this month of Ramadan is an act of worship that has multiplying effect, life is more meaningful when you impact positivity on other people’s lives.

“It’s all about worth, feeling and adding value to make others feel life is worth living; Keeping by other people’s expectations is one essence of living that will lead to an everlasting legacy when we are no more,” she said.

The wife of the president also appealed to wealthy individuals in Nigeria to redouble their efforts towards assisting the less privileged persons, especially women and children in the crisis areas.

“In today’s Nigeria, we need more of such personalities in respective socio-cultural backgrounds” she advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims around the world mark the holy month of Ramadan by fasting, which was considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam during sunlight hours.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayers and sober reflections.