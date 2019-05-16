NEWS
Ramadan: Aisha Buhari Appeals To Muslim Ummah To Assist Needy
The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has appealed to Muslim Ummah to use the holy month of Ramadan to impact positively on the lives of the needy in the society.
Mrs Buhari made the appeal on Thursday through her social media handle ” Instagram” in Abuja.
She explained that whatever the little assistance one offers to the community during the month of Ramadan will have reward.
“Any little deed during this month of Ramadan is an act of worship that has multiplying effect, life is more meaningful when you impact positivity on other people’s lives.
“It’s all about worth, feeling and adding value to make others feel life is worth living; Keeping by other people’s expectations is one essence of living that will lead to an everlasting legacy when we are no more,” she said.
The wife of the president also appealed to wealthy individuals in Nigeria to redouble their efforts towards assisting the less privileged persons, especially women and children in the crisis areas.
“In today’s Nigeria, we need more of such personalities in respective socio-cultural backgrounds” she advised.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims around the world mark the holy month of Ramadan by fasting, which was considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam during sunlight hours.
For Muslims, Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayers and sober reflections.
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Reps Peg Recruitment Age Into MDAs At 45
- NEWS21 hours ago
Political Class Fueling Kidnaping , Banditary , Other Crimes Across Nigeria – Buratai.
- CRIME21 hours ago
Police Arrest Harberlist, Others For Armed Robbers
- POLITICS21 hours ago
NASS Speakership: NYCN Task APC Leaders On South East
- CRIME20 hours ago
Ex-convicts Bag 40 Years Each For Conspiracy, Possession Of Illegal Arms
- NEWS22 hours ago
FG Proposes 6 Medical Warehouses – Minister
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
EFCC Grills NASS Clerk, Seizes Passport
- NEWS23 hours ago
Obaseki Assures Health Insurance Scheme‘Ll Cater For Vulnerable Persons, Mulls Equity Trust Fund