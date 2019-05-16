Ramadan Lecture: Family Planning Vital Part Of Islam – Cleric

Muslims have been urged to map out a proper family planning to guard against problem of out-of-school children, which according to available statistics are more than 10 million in Nigeria.

An Islamic cleric and scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Nura Khalid, made the call in a lecture titled, “The Family as the Heart of the Ummah” at the first annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Forum for Islamic Guidance (FIG) which held in Abuja.

According to the guest lecturer, Islam places high premium of family ethics and values and has thus designed the roles of every family member to promote a peaceful, organised and conducive society.

He said without the family, the society would be meaningless and destroyed. He stated that starting a family is about maturity and emotional state of the mind and not just bringing forth children that one cannot cater for.

Khalid added that most families have deviated from the norms that bind them and are presently at crossroads.

The cleric frowned at the figure of the out-of-school children in the country, saying that families should only give birth to children they can provide, cater and plan for.

“The threat poses by out-of-school children cannot be overemphasized. They are becoming a menace to the society and most of them are Muslims from the North.

“This is a result of the way we reproduce children without planning and necessary consideration of our own responsibilities and this gives birth to out-of-school children. We need to do something about this and of one such is to plan our family,” he noted.

For their part, the Amir of FIG and the chairman of the occasion, Brother Abdulfatai Lawal and Alhaji Yusuf Oriyomi respectively in their remarks said the collapse in family values have contributed negatively to the society even as they called on those present at the lecture to take to the advice of the guest speaker.