RMRDC Presents 14.5 Tonnes Of Cotton Seeds To Farmers In North West Zone

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council has on Thursday presented 14.5 tons of cotton seeds to farmers in the North West zone of Nigeria.

This was stated by the director general of the raw materials research and development council RMRDC Professor Hassan Doko Ibrahim at the occasion of improved cotton seed presentation to the national cotton association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) for 2019 planting season.

The director who was represented by the chief scientific officer of the RMRDC Hajiya Asabe Mustapha said the presentation is aimed at furthering the efforts of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council in promoting development of improved raw materials for industrial utilisation in the country.

“As we are all aware, the Nigerian Textile industry which accounts for about 25 percent of the manufacturing value added (MVA) in the 1970s to the 1990s has passed through various phases of growth.

“Being the largest employer of labour in the manufacturing sector after the public sector in the 1970s to 1980s, the sector employed about 650,000 people during its glorious period in the same year.”

“the decline being witnessed in the sector today is attributed to high operating cost resulting from poor energy supply, infrastructure decay and proliferation of the market with cheap and smuggled textiles.

“As a result of which many companies have shut down while some have relocated to other countries within the sub region.”

The industry which is made up of 25 functional textile companies out of the 192 mills in the 1990s has its current capacity utilization of 30 percent installed capacity, this allows for a thriving trade in imported or mostly smuggled textiles a lot of which are fake and counterfeited. He said.

Prof.Hassan added that the concern of RMRDC with the declining performance of cotton, textiles and garment sector, has motivated them to continue boosting cotton production so that idle ginneries starved of seed cotton to gin can come back to operations.

“It is disheartening to know that out the 54 ginneries available in Nigeria, only 22 are functioning and at a very low capacity utilization.”

He noted that ginning capacity of the existing ginneries is about 650,000 tonnes of seed cotton but the current production is less than 60,000 tons per annum representing about 10 percent capacity utilization.

Challenges the cotton, textile and garment sector is faced with include wrong investment patterns, massive dumping/ importation/ smuggling of all kinds of second hand textiles, purchase and utilization of obsolete machinery, importation of virtually all machineries, fibres, raw materials and other auxiliary requirement and zero monitoring of the industry by successive administrations among others.

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council RMRDC has constantly provided farmers with improved seeds for every year since 2015 by representing 5.82 tonnes of cotton seeds to farmers,another 4.3 tons in 2016, additional 4 tonnes in 2018 as well as 21.5 tonnes to cotton farmers under the umbrella of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria, NACOTAN for 2018 planting season of which it result was quiet encouraging as it gave 5 tonnes per hectare.

The breakdown of the cotton seeds distributed to seven states in the north west zone includes Katsina(3), Zamfara(3), Sokoto(1), Kebbi(1), Kaduna(1.5), Kano (3) and Jigawa(2) which amounts to 14.5 tonnes of cotton seed.

The professor appealed to all stakeholders to do all within their reach to ensure smooth passage of a bill in the National Assembly for the establishment of a Textile Council which is expected to coordinate all the multi-faceted activities of stakeholders in the sector.

The chairman of the council Hon. Abdullahi Waziri Tambuwal said the RMRDC was established to promote the development and optimal utilization of Nigerias raw materials for sustainable industrial growth.

The chairman who was represented by professor Mohammed Sani Gumel said their determination and drive are geared towards the restoration of the lost glory of the textile industry as it was the largest employer of Labour, a source of foreign exchange and major contributor to gross domestic product and all hands should be on deck to exploit the great potentials in the country.

The farmers, ginners, textile firms, research institutions and government all have great roles to play in order to stop quantum of importation of raw materials and products in to the country and for the nation to become self sufficient and then become exporter of goods and services. He said.