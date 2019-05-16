SON Arraigns 2 Bizmen For Alleged Sale Of Substandard Gas Cylinders

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has arraigned two businessmen, Emmanuel Anthony Nnan and John Paul Ejike before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly importing and selling substandard gas cylinders.

Nnan and Ejike were docked before the court on five count charge of forgery, importation and sale of substandard gas cylinders which contravened the SON Act.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail in the sum N50 million bail.

The defendant were remanded in prison after their arraignment alongside their company – Star Master Electrical Co. Ltd by SON.

They are to remain in custody pending the perfection of the N50 million bail granted them by the court.

The court consequently adjourned until June 18, 2019 for their trial and ordered their remand in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail terms.

A part of the charge read, ” That you Emmanuel Anthony Nnan, of Plot 18 32D, House 1 close 3rd Avenue Festac Town, Lagos, John Paul Ejike of 50 Bornu Crescent, Apapa, Lagos and Star Master Electrical Co. Ltd of No. 2 Royal Plaza Alaba Market, Ojo, Lagos respectively on or about 24th April, 2019, while at SON office No. 3 Boma Road Apapa, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire to make a false documents in writing knowing same to be false with intent that the false documents to wit; SON product certificate knowing same to be false with intent that the false document will be used as genuine and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 465 and punishable under Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“That you Emmanuel Anthony Nnan, of Plot 18 32D, House 1 close 3′(1 Avenue Festac Town, Lagos, John Paul Ejike of 50 Bornu Crescent, Apapa, Lagos and Star Master Electrical Co. Ltd of No. 2 Royal Plaza Alaba Market, Ojo, Lagos respectively on or about 24th April, 2019, while at SON office No. 3 Boma Road Apapa, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did forged SON product registration certificate with intention of causing same to be believed to have been issued by SON and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 465 and punishable under Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“That you Emmanuel Anthony Nnan, of Plot 18 32D, House 1 close 3rd Avenue Festac Town, Lagos, John Paul Ejike of 50 Bornu Crescent, Apapa, Lagos and Star Master Electrical Co. Ltd of No. 2 Royal Plaza Alaba Market, Ojo, Lagos respectively on or about 24th April, 2019, while at SON office No. 3 Boma Road Apapa, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court deal in and having in your possession Imported Gas Cylinders which is not of quality which you represented it to be and thereby commit an offence punishable under Section 1 (18) (ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, CAP M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 .”