The Fight Against Insecurity And Need For Synergy

Nigeria’s worsening insecurity demands a dynamic and pragmatic approach to address it. TARKAA DAVID looks at Defence Headquarters’ call for joint military training for improved synergy.

Nigeria’s security agencies have been confronted with security threats over decades following the growing spate of insecurity despite efforts.

Though internal security remains the prerogative of the Nigerian Police, the military is often called in to support when the need arises. This gives birth to the joint operations involving the police and the military, these operations are often not without challenges.

Many Nigerians blame the inability of the security operatives to tame the level of insecurity to poor training, funding and lack of equipment and gadgets.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, speaking at the maiden edition of defence headquarters’ training conference 2019, at National Defence College, Abuja, called for enhanced joint training of officers and personnel of the Armed Forces to improve synergy in joint operations.

Olonisakin said enhanced joint training is one of the critical steps in developing joint forces’ capability, in addition to equipment, joint logistics and other requirements.

“Over the years, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have attempted to improve our joint operations through various reorganisation efforts and other initiatives, we are yet to achieve the desired level of integration,” he stated.

He said this is because the approach to training is at variance with the desire to have a truly integrated joint operation.

This is more so because, in recent times, the various services have been carrying out joint operations to ensure the safety of lives and property in line with constitutional dictate.

He, therefore, charged participants at the conference to focus deliberations on reviewing training approaches, doctrines and effectiveness of joint operations.

He explained that historically, the Armed Forces have mostly conducted single service operations with varying levels of support from sister Services, saying, however, that the security challenges have necessitated the need for joint or combined efforts.

The army chief further said the force launched several joint operations, which are currently ongoing, including; Operation Whirl Stroke, Whirl Punch, Delta Safe, Save Haven and Sharan Daji in the last few years.

“Although these operations have been largely successful, we are yet to achieve the desired levels of joint force integration that will ensure our joint operations are seamless,” he said.

He noted that from the entry point of an officer at the Nigerian Defence Academy, through mid-career training at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the National Defence College, the Armed Forces have strived for joint operations.

According to him, “Regrettably, the emphases on joint training in these institutions have not translated to the desired level in the conduct of our joint operations.”

Also, in his address at the closing ceremony, Olonisakin charged Theatre and Field Commanders to adhere strictly to the joint operational structures to further combat emerging security challenges in Nigeria.

A statement by the acting director, defence information, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, said the participants who were mostly top echelon of the military averred that strict adherence to extant joint operational procedures and structures will boost further synergy and decisive defeat of the adversary in the fight against insurgency, terrorism, militancy, kidnapping, banditry and other transnational crimes.

The participants exchanged ideas on modalities to address lapses identified in joint training doctrines, concepts, procedures and policies within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

All these are with a view to further enhance capacity development of the AFN to effectively tackle current asymmetric threats bedevilling the country.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali, described training and retraining as critical components essential to shore up efficiency in any organisation, especially, the Armed Forces.

“For the AFN, a training conference such as this is crucial to the success of our efforts to maintain conducive security environment for the economy to thrive”.

The minister, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa, commended the CDS and the Service Chiefs for placing a premium on improving the capacity of military personnel, which he noted, is a primary factor in determining the roles played by the AFN in the security of the country.

The minister further expressed the Federal Government’s commitment towards providing the AFN and security agencies with requisite support, and urged the AFN not to relent in the protection of lives and property, as well as securing the territorial integrity of the nation.

In his remarks, Olonisakin stated that military operations were among the approaches adopted by the FG to confront the security challenges in the country.

He added that the conference was part of the AFN’s initiative towards addressing these challenges. The CDS emphasised the collective resolve by the military and other security agencies to ensure a safe and secure society for social-economic growth.

He urged all stakeholders to fully harness the decisions of the conference in order to promote jointness in future operations.

Addressing the participants earlier, the Chief of Defence Training and Operations (CDTOPS), Maj. Gen. LEO Irabor, said the conference was intended to metamorphose into series of training conferences that would be organised by the DHQ to standardise and harmonise the training doctrines and operational concepts in the AFN.

Irabor noted that the outcome of the deliberations would indeed add value to the military institutions, both in joint and combined training and operations.

At the Conference, a total of 11 papers were delivered by erudite military scholars from the three services.

The lead paper titled, “Joint Command and Development”, was presented by former United Kingdom Commander, Joint Operations, Lieut. Gen. David Capewell (rtd.).

It is believed that recommendations made at this conference will not be swept under the carpet but implemented for improved security that will boost confidence in the nation’s security architecture. This is due to the fact that a secured environment engenders economic growth and prosperity.