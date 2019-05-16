Tribunal Hears Application Seeking Bulkachuwa’s Withdrawal May 22

Amidst tight security yesterday at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, began sitting and fixed May 22, for the hearing of an application by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, seeking the withdrawal of the tribunal chairman, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa from the panel.

The PDP and its candidate are seeking withdrawal of Justice Bulkachuwa from the panel that would hear their petition against the election of Buhari on likelihood of bias against them.

During the proceedings of the tribunal yesterday, lead counsel to Atiku and PDP, Dr Levi Uzoukwu, SAN, applied for 10 minutes private audience with the five member panel and lead counsel in the matter for an undisclosed reason.

However, at the end of the meeting held in the Chambers, Justice Bulkachuwa, announced in the open court that the meeting discussed extensively the application by Atiku and PDP that she recused herself from the matter.

Justice Bulkachuwa said since the request of the petitioners has been in the public domain, it would be better for the application to be heard in the open court. She asked the petitioners’ lawyer to move the application.

Uzoukwu said the petitioners would come by way of a formal application, promising to file the application on May 16.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yunus Ustaz, SAN, said they are not opposed to the application.

Counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, in his submission said he was ready to respond to the application if the petitioners are ready to move the application orally.

He however said, if the petitioners prefer a formal application, then they will be asking for the normal 7 days provided by the law to respond.

After listening to the submissions of counsel in the matter, Justice Bulkachuwa adjourned the case to May 22 for hearing.

Atiku is challenging the declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the February 23rd presidential election by INEC.

At the venue of the tribunal sitting yesterday, heavily armed security operatives blocked every route to the Court of Appeal premises, though they allowed journalists and lawyers access upon proper identification.