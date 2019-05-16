Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 5 Oil Workers In Rivers

Unkown gunmen have kidnapped five contract staff of an indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Limited, along the OML 55 operational area in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

The kidnapped oil workers are staff of Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and another company, which is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the two companies are contractors to Belemaoil and were working on the site of an ongoing siesmic operation by the indigenous oil firm when they were abducted on Monday.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to respond to calls and test messages sent to it for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers (KSCTR), has condemned the kidnap of five contract workers of Belemaoil by unknown gunmen.

KSCTR Chairman, King Kroma Eleki, called for the unconditional release of the kidnapped oil workers and improvement of security on the Kula waterway.

Eleki said: “This is a sad news and we condemn it entirely. This people are working for the development of Kula communities.

“For these criminals to come and abduct them, it means slowing down the development of our communities. That is not good at all. We are appealing to government and security agencies to ensure that the people are released.”