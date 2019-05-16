UPDATED: INEC Shifts Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls To Nov 16

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Kogi and Bayelsa States to November 16, 2019.

It will be recalled that on 9th April 2019, lNEC released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

The commission had fixed 2nd November, 2019 for the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

However, INEC said it received several appeals from the government, State Assembly, elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in Bayelsa state that the election date coincides with the state’s Annual Thanksgiving Day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law, 2012.

But a statement issued by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, said after a careful consideration of the appeals, the commission at its regular weekly meeting held yesterday Thursday 16th May, 2019 decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to Saturday 16th November, 2019.

“The timelines for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date,” the statement said.

LEADERSHIP reports that conduct of primary elections including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries commence18th August and end 5th September, 2019.

It was gathered that commencement of campaigns by political parties in public starts 18th August, 2019 and ends 24 hours before the polls while 23 September, 2019 has been fixed as the last day for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

Also, 2nd October, 2019 has been fixed as the last day for submission of nomination forms by political parties.

It was gathered that on 3rd October, 2019, INEC will publish voter register in the two States for voters to inspect while 17 October, 2019 will be for the publication of the final list of nominated candidates.

Notice of polls will be published on 2nd November, 2019 while all political parties participating in the election are supposed to submit names of polling agents for the election to the electoral officer on the same 2nd November, 2019.

The last day for campaigns is November 14, 2019 while the election holds on November 16, 2019.