We Are Institutionalising Rewards, Recognition In Service- HoS

In her bid to boost productivity and achieve excellence in service, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has endorsed the draft proposal on a robust Reward and Recognition System in the Federal Civil Service.

The head of service who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson- Jack at the stakeholders engagement on the establishment of a Reward and Recognition System (R&R) in the federal civil service, Thursday in Abuja, also stated that:

“ Key among the objective of the R&R is to instutionalise the implementation of the relevant Public Service Rules on Awards and Recognition (PSR 150101-150107); serve as motivational tool in order to bring out the best from the workforce in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ; enhance staff personal development for career progression and embed a performance driven reward system that serves as enabler for all other strands of effective people management in an integrated fashion”, she said.

Mrs Walson Jack, in her speech also, said the Public Service Rules make provision for the recognition and reward of outstanding performance in service, but however revealed that efforts in this direction have been uncoordinated and in most cases, implemented as stand-alone strategies, without achieving the desired impact.

“It is on this premise, that the Service Welfare Office came up with the proposal to instutionalise R&R System as a benefit package in the Federal Civil Service. The system will recognize excellence, commitment and dedication by the Federal Civil Servants in upholding the principles and values of the service, service delivery and improved productivity.

The permanent secretary, who reiterated the R&R will play a fundamental role in accelerating the implementation of the 2017-2020 Strategic Plan of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, also revealed that the take-off and sustenance of the R&R would ensure prominence of Federal Civil Servants in the nation’s National Honours Award Programme.