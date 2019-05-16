Wike: We Are Committed To Peace-Building

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration is committed to the peace process he initiated for the development of the state.

Wike, who made the declaration on Thursday when selected clergymen of Ikwerre origin paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, said that the state government needs peace to entrench development across the state.

The governor said: “We are sincere about the peace process that we initiated. We are not playing politics with the peace process. It is for this reason that the Honourable Attorney General entered a noble prosequi for some persons.

“Government needs peace to entrench development in different parts of the state. However, we are committed to peace that is not against the interest of the state. We are not working for conditional peace”.

He stated that his administration will continue to work for the entire state, which he sees as his primary constituency.

Wike said: “As a governor, I am from a particular ethnic group, but I am not a governor for only that ethnic group. I am a Governor of Rivers State. So, my interest is for the entire state. But somebody must come from somewhere.”

The governor thanked the clerics for their role in the promotion of peace and reconciliation. He enjoined them to continue to build peace across the state.

He stated that the success recorded during the elections prove that the prayers of Rivers clerics worked for the people.

Earlier, leader of the selected Clergymen of Ikwerre origin and President of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Rev Canon Professor Simeon Achinewhu congratulated Wike on his re-election.

Achinewhu said: “Your Re-election for a second term is a general acceptance by the good people of Rivers State that you performed creditably well in your first tenure.

“We join the good people of Rivers State to appreciate you on your performance in your first term and pray that God will give you more wisdom to perform even better in your second term “.

He lauded the governor for initiating a peace and reconciliation process by extending the Olive Branch after the elections.

The cleric said: “We commend your courage for extending the Olive Branch for total peace and reconciliation in Rivers State.

“We pray to God to touch everybody concerned to accept this Olive Branch and fully participate in the process of reconciliation and total peace in Rivers State

He assured the governor that they would work towards bringing all interest groups together for a joint solidarity visit to the Government House.