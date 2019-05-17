African Union Unveils 6th AFRIMA Calendar

The African Union Commission, AUC, on Monday, May 13, formally unveiled the 2019 All Africa Music Awards calendar of events at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a press release signed by the acting director, Social Affairs Department, African Union Commission, Mr Machacha Shepande, the first activity on the event calendar of the continental awards tagged 6TH AFRIMA, is the submission of entries to African music professionals either living on the continent or in diaspora from Wednesday, May 15 till Friday, August 2, 2019. Further details on entry submission guidelines are available on the AFRIMA website.

The submission of songs and videos must be produced or released under the year in view i.e. August 1, 2018 to August 2, 2019. African music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, Disc Jockeys, choreographers/dancers, publicists and entertainment/music journalist are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients in any of the 36 AFRIMA award categories.

Other activities on the event’s calendar are: the 13-man jury adjudication process and nominees selection scheduled to take place from August 6 to August 12. A ‘World Media Announcement of nominees slated for August 13. This event will publicly unveil African artistes and/or works that have been nominated in the regional and continental categories leading to winners of the AFRIMA 23.9 carat gold plated trophy.

On August 19, ‘AFRIMA Public Voting’ process will open to academy of voters, African music fans and followers around the globe which closes 24 hours before the main awards ceremony, and would be monitored and audited by a reputable International Auditing Firm.

According to the press statement, the main awards ceremony, a four-day fiesta of music, glamour, Afrocentricism and entertainment, holds from November 6 to November 9 in the official awards host city. It will be preceded by a welcome soiree, a host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and an exclusive nominees’ party.

Other build up activities leading to the main awards ceremony include conferences, stakeholder meetings, festivals, speaking engagements, university campus concert and courtesy visits to heads of governments and leaders of institutions in corporate and government sectors across the five regions of Africa to achieve an all-round engagement with all relevant AFRIMA stakeholders.

AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union, is a music property that recognises and rewards the work and talent of a myriad of African artistes from the old to the new generation of musicians.

It also stimulates conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potential of the creative arts for real humanising enterprise on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion, national, regional and continental integration as well as sustainable development in Africa. The live awards show would be broadcast to over 80 countries around the world.