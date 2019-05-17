A’Ibom Govt Sets Up C’ttee To Implement New Minimum Wage

Akwa Ibom State government has inaugurated a committee to work out modalities for the implementation of N30,000 new national minimum wage for workers in the public service of the state.

The 14-member committee inaugurated yesterday has one month to submit its report.

The federal government inaugurated a committee for the implementation of the new national minimum wage to workers in its employ on Tuesday, May 14, after President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the bill into law on April 18.

Akwa Ibom State Head of Civil Service, Mrs Ekerebong Akpan, who inaugurated the committee in her office, said the new minimum wage would be paid as soon as the necessary documentation is finalised and submitted to government for implementation.

Akpan said with the wealth of experience of the committee members, the task would be successfully accomplished before long.

She hinted that the state was the first state that constituted the Implementation Committee as soon as the Bill was assented to by President Buhari and assured that the state governor, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, in his usual favourable disposition to workers welfare, is set to implement the new salary structure in the state.

The Head of Service thanked the labour movement in the state for their understanding and support, which has made the enduring industrial harmony in the state, possible.

She particularly commended Akwa Ibom workers for supporting the second term bid of the governor, and called on workers not to relent in their commitment to duties and to reciprocate Governor Udom’s sincere concern for them.

In their remarks, Comrade Sunny James, the chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Comrade Akamba Awah, his Trade Union Congress, TUC, counterpart, thanked the state government for commencing action to implement the new minimum wage.

They lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for his worker friendly disposition as evidenced in the prompt and regular payment of workers salaries and pensions even before the end of the month and pledged labour’s continued support, hoping that the federal government will soon come up with the necessary documents to aid, guide and ease the negotiation process.

The committee has Mrs. Ekerebong Akpan, the Head of Civil Service, as its chairman. The members include Dr (Mrs) Comfort Archibong, permanent secretary, Office of the Head of Civil Service; Mrs. Emette Imuk, permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance and Dr. (Mrs) Valerie Obot, permanent secretary, Ministry of Economic Development, Labour and Manpower Development and Dr. Otuekong Ukut, permanent secretary, Local Government Service Commission.

Others are Barr Uduak John Eyo-nsa, solicitor general and permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice; Uwem Andrew Essien, accountant general; Mr. Otu E. Asuquo, head of Budget; Mrs. Emem Umoh, permanent secretary, Department of Establishments and Comrade Unyime Usoro, special adviser, Labour, representing the state government.

Those representing labour are NLC chairperson, TUC chairman; Comrade Anestina Iweh, NULGE president and Comrade Tina Essien, the chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council