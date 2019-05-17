Al-Makura Dissolves Cabinet

The outgoing governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has dissolved his cabinet.

Al-Makura, disclosed this during an expanded executive council meeting with all political appointees in attendance at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Lafia.

Present at the meeting were the state deputy governor, Silas Ali Agara, the governor-elect, Engr. A. A. Sule, commissioners, special advisers and all political appointees of the governor.

“With this directive, commissioners and members of the state executive council are hereby directed to submit their handover notes to me on Monday 20th May, 2019 and to vacate their offices between 10 and 11 am on May 29th, 2019.”

The governor thanked them for the parts they played in his administration’s successes, stating that without them it would not have been the same.

Al-Makura, described them as the people that made it happen and appreciated their contributions to the team that salvaged Nasarawa State.

Governor Al-Makura stated that as the administration takes a bow in two weeks, one would find out that the government discharged its responsibilities credibly.

He announced the dissolution of all other political appointees, which include Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants except for those occupying critical offices.

Speaking at the meeting the governor-elect, said, “I felt so honoured that me and my deputy were allowed to be part of the meeting and even given the chance to say something.”

In his vote of thanks, David Ayewa, on behalf of all appointees thanked the governor for the chance to serve and the confidence he reposed in all of them to serve the state.