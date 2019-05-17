Aljanatu And Modibbo: Who Speaks In Truth?

Recently the media sphere was flooded with the cry of Aljanatu Tukur, a widow whose husband was murdered in Abuja 10-years-ago and her brother In-law, Ibrahim Modibbo, allegedly threw her out and denied her and her two daughters their rightful inheritance. The story went viral, generating different shades of interests from rights groups, religious bodies and the general public.

The beauty of journalism is hearing from both storytellers so we begin with part of Aljanatu’s Facebook post:

“When I got married to my husband 20 years ago, I never, in my wildest imagination thought I was going to be widowed just 10 years after marriage. Fate played a cruel one on me when I received the shocking news of the murder of my husband. He was assassinated on the streets of Abuja and life turned bleak for my two girls and me.

My husband was barely buried when his younger brother, Ibrahim Umar Modibbo sneaked into our house and carted away all documents containing land deeds, housing papers, bank information and other valuable documents belonging to my late husband. Why he did that was later to manifest as he locked us out of the house and stopped us from getting anything from the provisions of my late husband. I was harassed and physically assaulted by this man. Not even the administration of the will stopped him from denying us what is legally our entitlement. In one of his rants, he mocked me for not bearing a male child for his late brother as if the girls are not blessing from God. I am helpless woman begging the world to help me stop this ill treatment from a man that was supposed to be a sibling of my late husband.

Things got so bad that we had to pay rent to this man on the same property left by my late husband! My girls get sick and this man never for once helped out with their medical bills. He had also never paid their school fees as repeatedly, my daughters have been chased out of school for my inability to pay. This man has denied my children everything their father left behind. He has taken over their inheritance to the extent of using the proceeds to build a very large edifice for himself and his family.

I am calling on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in this matter. As we speak, he has severed all form of communication with us, he has relocated to the United States of America leaving us to suffer as he has done since my husband passed away. I sincerely wish the world can help me to fight this injustice.”

Also, part of what Modibbo said debunked and gave explanations to what he termed Aljanatu’s diatribe.

“The pathetic story of widow thrown out after the murder of her husband by family came to the attention of our friends and family. Initially we did not want to respond but silence in the face of far-and-wide spreading lies and slander on the web forced us to put the record straight.

Aljannatu’s former husband was murdered on November 11, 2009 at Utako District in Abuja. On inheritance of his assets, Aljannatu personally nominated Upper Area Court No. 2 in Yola, Adamawa State to distribute the inheritance of the late husband. The Judge diligently distributed everything before him in accordance with sharia law and had all parties sign a consent judgment on the matter. Aljannatu is a direct signatory to the document which anyone interested in the matter can get a copy from the court. There was no iota of dispute on the inheritance. She inherited the total sum of N34, 642,001.

The actual value consists of a property at SB8 Flat 13 at NNPC quarters, Area 11. This is a 3-bedroom flat bought by her late husband during the sales of government houses. This choice property was the best thing her husband left. It was actually meant for the mother of her deceased husband but she greedily insisted on having it and the family gave up in the interest of peace. She also inherited a plot of land in Yola town which she undervalued at N1, 800,000, some personal effects of the late husband which she picked and undervalued at N328, 600. In addition, a cash balance of N2, 513,401.00 was deposited into her personal bank account. Since the distribution, she took possession of her share and no one in the family ever asked her what she did with her share.

Each of her two children was given N104, 378,670.70. Most of the inheritance for the children is in form of landed property in Dawaki and Karimo neighborhoods in Abuja. Therefore, her frivolous claim that she or her daughters did not inherit anything is outright lie.

In addition, millions of naira donated by well-wishers were deposited into Aljannatu’s bank account to take care of the children. She squandered the monies. On top of that, since the death of her husband, she has been receiving electronic transfer of the sum of N130, 000 monthly for the upkeep of her children remitted directly from the children’s respective bank accounts opened in their respective names immediately after the inheritance.

Their school fees and medical bills are remitted directly from their respective bank accounts to Alamin International School, Maitama, Abuja, and recently I-Scholars International School and two other hospitals in Abuja including Ceda Crest. All the documents and receipts are available for the public. Therefore, her false claim that her children do not have access to school fees or health facilities is a wicked fabrication.

We would like to put it to the world that nobody in the family has ever mentioned anything to her about bearing male or female children. She fabricated that based on her culture of ignorance to deceive and attract undeserved sympathy. The allegation is an affront to the Creator, who alone decides the sex of a fetus, not the father or he mother. We pray to Allah to hasten His swift punishment on her for fabricating these lies against him for whatever reason.’’