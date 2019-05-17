NEWS
Alleged Assault: Court Remands Cobbler In Prison Pending Medical Report On Victim
A Karmo Grade I Area Court Abuja, on Friday ordered that a cobbler, Abua Salihu, accused of breaking the jaw of a man, be remanded in prison, pending medical report on the victim.
The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, ordered adjourned the case until May 27 for hearing.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported at the Karmo Police Station, Abuja, by a housewife, Mrs Grace Nuhu of Paipe village on May 15.
The police charged Salihu with two counts of assault and causing grievous hurt
She said that Salihu violently attacked the complainant’s husband, Nuhu Peter during an argument and broke his jaw when he hit him.
Okagha said the victim is currently on admission at the Keffi General Hospital.
The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 247 and 265 of the Penal Code.
Salihu, a resident of Kuchingoro Village Airport road, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES13 hours ago
How Hackers, Kidnappers Are Swindling Nigerians Via Mobile Banking
- LAW21 hours ago
OML 29 Lease Renewal: Court Fixes June 24 For Hearing
- ENERGY23 hours ago
LPG: Association Commends FG For VAT Removal
- NEWS21 hours ago
N25.6M Fraud: Former Gombe Revenue Chair, 3 Others Convicted
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Manchester City Referred To UEFA Judicial Chamber Over Alleged FFP Breaches
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
We’ll Work With Nigeria To Step Up Devt – Envoy
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Ganduje: Understanding The Pathology Of Revenge
- NEWS22 hours ago
Herdsmen Presence Puts Abia Community On Edge