Alleged Assault: Court Remands Cobbler In Prison Pending Medical Report On Victim

A Karmo Grade I Area Court Abuja, on Friday ordered that a cobbler, Abua Salihu, accused of breaking the jaw of a man, be remanded in prison, pending medical report on the victim.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, ordered adjourned the case until May 27 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported at the Karmo Police Station, Abuja, by a housewife, Mrs Grace Nuhu of Paipe village on May 15.

The police charged Salihu with two counts of assault and causing grievous hurt

She said that Salihu violently attacked the complainant’s husband, Nuhu Peter during an argument and broke his jaw when he hit him.

Okagha said the victim is currently on admission at the Keffi General Hospital.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 247 and 265 of the Penal Code.

Salihu, a resident of Kuchingoro Village Airport road, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)